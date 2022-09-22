Iran's cruelty took the life of an innocent Mahsa Amini Death | Iran Hijab Protest | Hindi News

Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

A 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini, had gone to visit Tehran with her family. There the morality police arrested him. Amini was so beaten up at the police station that when her CT scan came out, it showed that she had Bone Fracture, Haemorrhage and Brain Edema in her head. If the scan results are confirmed, then not only to the Morality Police, but to the entire Tehran Police Force. There will be a big setback as they edited the videos of her arrest and detention and published them at the police center to make it appear that Amini died of heart failure. Amini's father repeatedly says that he had no such condition.