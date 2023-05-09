NewsVideos
videoDetails

Islamabad High Court's big order after the arrest of Imran Khan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 09, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan has been arrested by Pakistani Rangers. A video of Imran Khan's arrest has surfaced.
}

All Videos

Hyundai Verna Review: Here's What We Liked & Disliked About Honda City Rival | Zee News English
9:29
Hyundai Verna Review: Here's What We Liked & Disliked About Honda City Rival | Zee News English
PTI workers appeal to 'Pakistanis' to take to the streets
1:21
PTI workers appeal to 'Pakistanis' to take to the streets
Imran Khan Arrested Outside Court, Whisked Away By Paramilitary Personnel
1:17
Imran Khan Arrested Outside Court, Whisked Away By Paramilitary Personnel
Imran Khan and his lawyers are being harassed – Fawad Chaudhary
1:15
Imran Khan and his lawyers are being harassed – Fawad Chaudhary
EC Sends notice to Mallikarjun Kharge over Sonia Gandhi's controversial remark
4:56
EC Sends notice to Mallikarjun Kharge over Sonia Gandhi's controversial remark

Trending Videos

9:29
Hyundai Verna Review: Here's What We Liked & Disliked About Honda City Rival | Zee News English
1:21
PTI workers appeal to 'Pakistanis' to take to the streets
1:17
Imran Khan Arrested Outside Court, Whisked Away By Paramilitary Personnel
1:15
Imran Khan and his lawyers are being harassed – Fawad Chaudhary
4:56
EC Sends notice to Mallikarjun Kharge over Sonia Gandhi's controversial remark
imran khan arrest,imran khan arrest news,imran khan news,imran khan latest news,imran khan arrest latest news,imran khan arrested news,imran khan live,imran khan arrested,imran khan today news,imran khan today,imran khan latest,imran khan arrest orders,imran khan pre arrest bail,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan court appearance,