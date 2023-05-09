हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Islamabad High Court's big order after the arrest of Imran Khan
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 09, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan has been arrested by Pakistani Rangers. A video of Imran Khan's arrest has surfaced.
×
All Videos
9:29
Hyundai Verna Review: Here's What We Liked & Disliked About Honda City Rival | Zee News English
1:21
PTI workers appeal to 'Pakistanis' to take to the streets
1:17
Imran Khan Arrested Outside Court, Whisked Away By Paramilitary Personnel
1:15
Imran Khan and his lawyers are being harassed – Fawad Chaudhary
4:56
EC Sends notice to Mallikarjun Kharge over Sonia Gandhi's controversial remark
Trending Videos
9:29
Hyundai Verna Review: Here's What We Liked & Disliked About Honda City Rival | Zee News English
1:21
PTI workers appeal to 'Pakistanis' to take to the streets
1:17
Imran Khan Arrested Outside Court, Whisked Away By Paramilitary Personnel
1:15
Imran Khan and his lawyers are being harassed – Fawad Chaudhary
4:56
EC Sends notice to Mallikarjun Kharge over Sonia Gandhi's controversial remark
imran khan arrest,imran khan arrest news,imran khan news,imran khan latest news,imran khan arrest latest news,imran khan arrested news,imran khan live,imran khan arrested,imran khan today news,imran khan today,imran khan latest,imran khan arrest orders,imran khan pre arrest bail,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan court appearance,