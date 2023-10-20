trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677571
Israel Army launches huge rocket attacks on Gaza

Oct 20, 2023
Israel Palestine Conflict: It has been 14 days since the war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israeli attacks are not stopping. Once again last night, Israel launched rapid rocket attacks on Hamas. In retaliation, Hamas also fired bombs in Tel Aviv.
