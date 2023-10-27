trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680454
Israel attacks Gaza with Tanks after airstrikes

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Israel Tank Attack Gaza: On the 21st day of the war between Israel and Hamas, the war seems to be getting more fierce. After the air strike, the Israeli army has started attacking Gaza with tanks.
