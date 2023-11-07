trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685429
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Eliminates Another Hamas Commander In Gaza | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
In another major victory for Israeli forces, IDF on November 06 eliminated one more Hamas militant. The eliminated militant Wail Asfa was the commander of Deir al-Balah Battalion in the Central Camps Brigade. According to IDF, Asfa took part in sending elements of the Nukhba force to Israeli territory in the murderous attack on Oct 07. He also planned additional attacks after Oct 07 and was involved in promotion of many terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and forces over the years.
