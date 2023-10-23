trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678831
Israel-Hamas war| Israel positions its notorious killer machine ‘Merkava battle tanks’ at Gaza border

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
With no respite in sight for Hamas, Israel’s war against the terrorist organization entered its Day 16. Israel has amassed columns of tanks and soldiers at the forward position at the Israel-Gaza Border.
