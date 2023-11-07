trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685424
Israel-Hamas War: PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President Raisi Amid Ongoing War | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Amid the Israel-Hamas war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Nov 06. Both leaders exchanged views on the difficult situation in the West Asia region and the Israel-Hamas conflict. The leaders emphasised the need for de-escalation, continued humanitarian aid, and the early restoration of peace and security.
