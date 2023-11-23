trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691287
Israel hostages release postponed till tomorrow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 08:17 AM IST
The exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas has been postponed till tomorrow. Israeli National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi has said that the hostages will not be released until Friday i.e. tomorrow. Hanegbi said the hostage release would begin in accordance with the original agreement between the parties. But this will not happen before Friday.
