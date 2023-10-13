trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674678
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel issues new ULTIMATUM to Hamas!

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Israel Palestine War: Israel has increased the number of its attacks on Hamas. Not only with missiles and rockets but also on the ground, the Israeli army is defeating Hamas fighters one by one. Meanwhile, Hamas has again threatened. Meanwhile, Israel has issued an ultimatum. In this he has given 24 hours time to vacate Gaza. UN has given this information.
Follow Us

All Videos

play icon4:58
"Never Alone" US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Assures Israel That It Will Never Be Left Alone
Indians expresses gratitude on returning from Israel
play icon6:23
Indians expresses gratitude on returning from Israel
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has marched on the Gaza Strip
play icon5:0
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has marched on the Gaza Strip
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has attacked Hamas terrorists
play icon7:17
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has attacked Hamas terrorists
Russia accuses Israel of missile attack in Syria
play icon0:46
Russia accuses Israel of missile attack in Syria

Trending Videos

play icon4:58
"Never Alone" US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Assures Israel That It Will Never Be Left Alone
Indians expresses gratitude on returning from Israel
play icon6:23
Indians expresses gratitude on returning from Israel
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has marched on the Gaza Strip
play icon5:0
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has marched on the Gaza Strip
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has attacked Hamas terrorists
play icon7:17
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has attacked Hamas terrorists
Russia accuses Israel of missile attack in Syria
play icon0:46
Russia accuses Israel of missile attack in Syria
israel palestine war,israel palestine conflict,israeli war coverage,israel vs hamas today,Hamas,hamas attack israel,hamas israel war,hamas israel,Attack,attack on israel by hamas live,attack on israel viral video,israel ultimatum to hamas,Israel Hamas War,israel vs palestine fighting,israel attack on gaza latest news hindi,israel attack on gaza latest,Gaza,gaza israel war live,gaza israel hamas,gaza israel,Breaking News,Zee News,Trending,Netanyahu,Day 7,