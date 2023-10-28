trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680907
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel launches continuous attacks on Gaza

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War News: The war between Israel and Hamas continues. Meanwhile, last night thousands of Israeli soldiers entered Gaza and carried out heavy bombing. Let us tell you that this is the first major attack after the warning of ground attack.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel launches rocket attack on Hamas, demolishes Iron Drones
play icon9:53
Israel launches rocket attack on Hamas, demolishes Iron Drones
Drugs worth Rs 16 crore recovered from Maharashtra's Solapur
play icon1:0
Drugs worth Rs 16 crore recovered from Maharashtra's Solapur
UN calls out for humanitarian truce in Israel-Palestine Conflict
play icon1:11
UN calls out for humanitarian truce in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon1:25
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army
play icon1:40
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army

Trending Videos

Israel launches rocket attack on Hamas, demolishes Iron Drones
play icon9:53
Israel launches rocket attack on Hamas, demolishes Iron Drones
Drugs worth Rs 16 crore recovered from Maharashtra's Solapur
play icon1:0
Drugs worth Rs 16 crore recovered from Maharashtra's Solapur
UN calls out for humanitarian truce in Israel-Palestine Conflict
play icon1:11
UN calls out for humanitarian truce in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon1:25
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army
play icon1:40
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army
Israel Hamas War Update,israel tanks in gaza patti,Israel Hamas War,gaza patti,Israel Tanks enter in to gaza,21st day of Israel-Hamas war,Israeli army entered Gaza,Israeli Army,Israeli army killed terrorist,destroyed terrorist hideouts,Army tanks operation,America,Israel,Hamas,Joe Biden,israel hamas crisis,India-Middle East-Europe Corridor,hamas israel war,Israel war,World News in Hindi,news in hindi,Day 22,israel attack gaza,ground operation,breaking,