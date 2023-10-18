trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676878
Israel makes huge claim, 2 more commanders of Hamas shot dead

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: Today is the 12th day of war between Israel and Hamas but the war is not stopping. Meanwhile, Israel has made a big claim. The Israeli army says that it has killed two more terrorist commanders of Hamas.
