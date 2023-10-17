trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676353
Israel to give befitting reply to Gaza-Lebanon, tanks deployed on both borders

|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News Today: Even after the 11th day of war between Israel and Hamas, the war is not stopping. Israeli army is preparing to give a befitting reply to Gaza-Lebanon. In this connection, tanks have been deployed on both the borders.
Hamas Commander Osama Almazini killed in Israeli attack
Hamas Commander Osama Almazini killed in Israeli attack
Watch Top 100 news of the day | 17th October 2023
Watch Top 100 news of the day | 17th October 2023
Israel Hamas War: Is condemnation of Hamas also 'not allowed'?
Israel Hamas War: Is condemnation of Hamas also 'not allowed'?
Sudhanshu Trivedi's befitting reply to Hamas Supporters!
Sudhanshu Trivedi's befitting reply to Hamas Supporters!
Israel Hamas War News: Videos of destruction in Gaza!
Israel Hamas War News: Videos of destruction in Gaza!

