trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673215
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israeli airforce increases intensity of airstrikes in Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
The Israeli Airforce on October 09 intensified airstrikes against Gaza in Palestine. Explosions rock Gaza after Israel airstrikes, following Hamas' attack on Israel. Video showed thick plumes of smoke rising above buildings in Gaza city, and debris rising into the air following Israeli airstrikes. The surprise Hamas attack on Saturday caused Israel its bloodiest day in decades as fighters smashed through border defenses and marauded through towns, killing more than 800 people and dragging dozens more into captivity in Gaza.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sikkim Flash Floods: “This is the biggest national disaster…” Bhaichung Bhutia
play icon1:25
Sikkim Flash Floods: “This is the biggest national disaster…” Bhaichung Bhutia
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack
play icon1:49
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack
Israel Palestine Conflict: America has given open support to Israel sent F-35 Fighter Jets
play icon1:57
Israel Palestine Conflict: America has given open support to Israel sent F-35 Fighter Jets
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues new warning on Hamas Attack
play icon1:27
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues new warning on Hamas Attack
Indian Army has killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon1:56
Indian Army has killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Trending Videos

Sikkim Flash Floods: “This is the biggest national disaster…” Bhaichung Bhutia
play icon1:25
Sikkim Flash Floods: “This is the biggest national disaster…” Bhaichung Bhutia
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack
play icon1:49
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack
Israel Palestine Conflict: America has given open support to Israel sent F-35 Fighter Jets
play icon1:57
Israel Palestine Conflict: America has given open support to Israel sent F-35 Fighter Jets
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues new warning on Hamas Attack
play icon1:27
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues new warning on Hamas Attack
Indian Army has killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon1:56
Indian Army has killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir