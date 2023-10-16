trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675929
Israeli airstrikes hit Palestinian paramedics as they operate in the rubbles of Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Israelis and Gazans continue to wake up to noises of airstrikes as the war between the two entered day 9 today. Thousands of Palestinians have fled the north of the Gaza Strip as Israel continues pounding the area with more air strikes.
