Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Israel Attack on Gaza Latest: Today has been the 21st day of the war between Hamas and Israel. Meanwhile, the Israeli army has entered Gaza Strip for the second consecutive day. During this time, the Israeli army has once again launched a ground attack on Gaza.
