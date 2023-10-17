trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676412
Israeli Minister Thanks India For Standing Alongside Israel In Its Battle Against Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
srael’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli on October 16 claimed that Israel’s war against Hamas-led Palestinian militants is also India’s war and sought continued Indian support amid fighting in Gaza.
Over 1,000 Bodies Remain Trapped Under Rubble As Israeli Bombardment On Gaza Intensify
play icon3:1
Over 1,000 Bodies Remain Trapped Under Rubble As Israeli Bombardment On Gaza Intensify
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets Antony Blinken for second time amid war
play icon6:12
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets Antony Blinken for second time amid war
Netanyahu makes big statement on war in Israeli Parliament
play icon1:34
Netanyahu makes big statement on war in Israeli Parliament
Netanyahu comes in action! Operation Hamas begins!
play icon4:15
Netanyahu comes in action! Operation Hamas begins!
Hamas makes big statement amid war with Israel
play icon10:16
Hamas makes big statement amid war with Israel

