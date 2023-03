videoDetails

Italian PM condemns Russia’s invasion on Ukraine at Raisina Dialogue 2023

| Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Amid the furious aggression by Russian military in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is on a maiden visit to New Delhi, condemned Moscow and said that they cannot allow the law of the strongest to threaten the international laws. She also said that Russia-Ukraine conflict resulted in the disruption in global energy prices and caused inflation.