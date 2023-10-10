trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673463
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"It's terrifying…" Israeli Tourists In Himachal's 'Mini Israel' Express Their Views On The Israel-Palestine Conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Mini Israel of Himachal Pradesh is upset after the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel on October 06. Israeli tourists visit Dharamkot village near the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala every year. The place is also known as mini Israel.
Follow Us

All Videos

3 Children Killed, One Missing: Gazan Survivor Narrates Misery After Israeli Counterstrike
play icon3:58
3 Children Killed, One Missing: Gazan Survivor Narrates Misery After Israeli Counterstrike
Israel-Hamas war | Four AMU Students Arrested For
play icon4:29
Israel-Hamas war | Four AMU Students Arrested For "Unpermitted" Palestine Solidarity March
Israel alert near Golan Heights! Fear of infiltration through UAV
play icon1:12
Israel alert near Golan Heights! Fear of infiltration through UAV
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahoo reviews situation after Hamas Attack
play icon1:29
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahoo reviews situation after Hamas Attack
Israel conducts huge explosion in Gaza's Rimal
play icon12:47
Israel conducts huge explosion in Gaza's Rimal

Trending Videos

3 Children Killed, One Missing: Gazan Survivor Narrates Misery After Israeli Counterstrike
play icon3:58
3 Children Killed, One Missing: Gazan Survivor Narrates Misery After Israeli Counterstrike
Israel-Hamas war | Four AMU Students Arrested For
play icon4:29
Israel-Hamas war | Four AMU Students Arrested For "Unpermitted" Palestine Solidarity March
Israel alert near Golan Heights! Fear of infiltration through UAV
play icon1:12
Israel alert near Golan Heights! Fear of infiltration through UAV
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahoo reviews situation after Hamas Attack
play icon1:29
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahoo reviews situation after Hamas Attack
Israel conducts huge explosion in Gaza's Rimal
play icon12:47
Israel conducts huge explosion in Gaza's Rimal