Jaishankar reveals Bilawal Bhutto’s sinister double game at the SCO Meet in Goa

|Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
External affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 07 revealed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s double game at the SCO meet in Goa. While speaking at Thinkers Forum Mysuru, Jaishankar said, "Bhutto was invited in his capacity as a representative of Pakistan to put matters pertaining to SCO. But if you see his public utterances he hasn’t spoken about SCO at all. He has spoken about everything else pertaining to India.”
