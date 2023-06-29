NewsVideos
Japan's Okinawa port awash in blood-red hue after beer factory leak

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Water in Japan's Okinawa Port turns blood-red, raises concerns among residents. Locals were confused as the water appeared blood-red, but a chemical leak was the reason for this. The unexpected transformation prompted an apology from a local beer company, Orion Breweries. Orion Breweries attributed the phenomenon to a food dye that had leaked into the river.

