Joe Bien warns ISIS perpetrators, 13 US soldiers killed in Kabul airport blast

President Joe Biden vowed to continue the evacuation from Afghanistan after the blasts in Kabul that killed 13 US soldiers, and said the US would retaliate against those responsible for the bombing. "We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will find you and kill you, and you will pay the price," Biden said in a White House address on Thursday.