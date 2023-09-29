trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668482
Karima Baloch’s husband blames Pakistan’s ISI for her killing, asks Canadian govt to reopen case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
The husband of Baloch political activist Karima Baloch, who was mysteriously killed in Toronto in 2020, has accused Pakistan’s ISI of killing her and asked the Canadian government to reopen the investigation. Hammal Haidar participated in a protest in front of the United Nations in Geneva to demand justice for Karima Baloch and other Baloch political activists killed in Pakistan and foreign soils. The protest was organised by Baloch National Movement (BNM) during the 54th Session of Human Rights Council.
