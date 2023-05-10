videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Imran 'inside'...the country is on the road!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

Pakistan, a terrorist country separated in the name of religion, is burning today. Former Prime Ministers in Pakistan either go to jail...or are killed. Jinnah created Pakistan 75 years ago on the death of hundreds of innocents. Fires are happening all over Pakistan against the arrest of Imran Khan. The army has also been deployed in the capital Islamabad. So far 13 people have been killed. Watch today's debate on this serious issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.