Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Rahul Gandhi 'scared' of China-Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:24 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that both China and Pakistan are united against India and sooner or later together they can attack the country. In such a situation, the question is whether the war is going to happen. Are both the neighbors about to wage war against India? Because till now the Prime Minister or the Defense Minister has not given any statement on this issue. Watch the big debate in Kasam Samvidhan Ki on this issue.

