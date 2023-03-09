videoDetails

“Kem Cho” Australian PM Albanese turns ‘Desi’, he greets students in Ahmedabad

| Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Gujarat Prime Minister Bhupendra Patel attended ‘The Australia-India Education Relationship’ event at ITC Narmada in Ahmedabad. While addressing the event, Anthony Albanese said, “The presence of Australian Universities in India opens up new ways for Indian students to obtain Australian education by bringing Australia a little bit closer.” The Deakin University earlier announced its plan to establish a branch campus in Gujarat's GIFT City. The campus will offer students to study cyber security and business analytics. Deakin University become the first foreign university approved to open a campus in India.