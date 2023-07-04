trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630466
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Khalistani supporters set fire to Indian consulate in San Francisco, America strongly condemns

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Indian Consulate Attacked: A case of arson has come to light from the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, USA. In fact, Khalistani supporters had started arson, after which America has strongly condemned it through tweet.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
play icon2:17
Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
play icon2:15
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon2:50
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
play icon1:58
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
play icon0:47
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
play icon2:17
Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
play icon2:15
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon2:50
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
play icon1:58
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
play icon0:47
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
Indian consulate attacked,indian consulate attacked in san francisco,indian consulate attacked in usa,attack on indian consulate san francisco,attack on indian consulate america,attack on indian consulate in us,us indian consulate san francisco,san francisco indian consulate attack,san francisco indian consulate protest,san francisco indian consulate,khalistani attack indian embassy in us,khalistan attack indian embassy san francisco,Zee News,breaking,khalistan,