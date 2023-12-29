trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704162
Kim Jong ready to fight war with America?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
While on one hand Pakistan has banned New Year celebrations, North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un has instructed his army to prepare for war with America, on the other In this regard, Kim has also successfully tested a missile which is capable of attacking America.

