trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691069
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know 5 BIG terms decided between Israel and Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict, both the countries have decided upon an agreement. As per the agreement, Hamas is going to release around 50 Israeli hostages, while, Israel is going to put a halt on bombing for a few days.
Follow Us

All Videos

Gaurav Bhatia retaliates on Akbaruddin Owaisi's Controversial Remark
Play Icon1:27
Gaurav Bhatia retaliates on Akbaruddin Owaisi's Controversial Remark
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia holds a press conference on RRTS Project
Play Icon1:26
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia holds a press conference on RRTS Project
'Just let people die,' Rishi Sunak Stated During Covid-19, Diary Entry Surprises UK
Play Icon1:47
'Just let people die,' Rishi Sunak Stated During Covid-19, Diary Entry Surprises UK
“He is not fit to occupy any public post…”, K Annamalai Says Of Rahul Gandhi's Remark About 'Panauti'
Play Icon2:11
“He is not fit to occupy any public post…”, K Annamalai Says Of Rahul Gandhi's Remark About 'Panauti'
Penny Wong, Australian FM, Tries Her Hand At Cricket With Young Indian Cricketers | Zee News English
Play Icon2:13
Penny Wong, Australian FM, Tries Her Hand At Cricket With Young Indian Cricketers | Zee News English

Trending Videos

Gaurav Bhatia retaliates on Akbaruddin Owaisi's Controversial Remark
play icon1:27
Gaurav Bhatia retaliates on Akbaruddin Owaisi's Controversial Remark
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia holds a press conference on RRTS Project
play icon1:26
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia holds a press conference on RRTS Project
'Just let people die,' Rishi Sunak Stated During Covid-19, Diary Entry Surprises UK
play icon1:47
'Just let people die,' Rishi Sunak Stated During Covid-19, Diary Entry Surprises UK
“He is not fit to occupy any public post…”, K Annamalai Says Of Rahul Gandhi's Remark About 'Panauti'
play icon2:11
“He is not fit to occupy any public post…”, K Annamalai Says Of Rahul Gandhi's Remark About 'Panauti'
Penny Wong, Australian FM, Tries Her Hand At Cricket With Young Indian Cricketers | Zee News English
play icon2:13
Penny Wong, Australian FM, Tries Her Hand At Cricket With Young Indian Cricketers | Zee News English
Gaza,Gaza airstrikes,Gaza bombings,Gaza Strip,Hamas,hamas war,isarel hamas news,Israel,Israel Defense Forces,Israel Hamas,Israel Hamas War,Israel war,Israeli Defense Forces,Jewish,news hamas,news israel,Palestine,Palestinians,world news israel,andrea mitchell reports,andrea mitchell,MSNBC,msnbc news,msnbc live,US news,Current events,progressive news,liberal news,andrea mitchell msnbc,andrea mitchell live,News,Breaking News,