Know how strong is America's Ohio Submarine

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
American Army has made a big revelation. They say that one of its nuclear submarines has reached the Middle East. This is clearly a message to regional adversaries, especially Iran-backed groups. Know in detail in this report what is the purpose of this submarine to reach the Middle East.
