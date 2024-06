videoDetails

Know the reason behind Mecca Hajj Deaths

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 12:58 AM IST

Hajj Death Toll Update: Amidst the scorching heat in Saudi Arabia, the number of people who died during Haj pilgrimage has crossed 1300. The Health Minister of Saudi Arabia has given this information. The dead include 98 Indians who died due to the heat. There itself 660 citizens of Egypt have died due to the scorching heat, while 165 Hajis of Indonesia have lost their lives due to the heat.