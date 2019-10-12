close

Kovalam, Chennai: Jinping arrives to meet PM Modi for another day talks of informal summit

Today is the second day of Chinese President Xi Jinping's India tour. The informal summit will take place between PM Modi & Xi Jinping. Trade & terrorism can be the most prominent topic for today's summit talks. PM Modi & Xi Jinping has arrived at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort. After 10 minutes on 10:00 AM, summit talks started. On 10:50, talks between both countries will take place at the delegation-level. On 11:45 AM, Lunch will be organized by Indian PM for Chinese President. On 12:45 PM, Chinese President will depart for Chennai Airport for his Nepal tour.

Oct 12, 2019, 11:46 AM IST

