trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678964
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Laughing Stock, Unprofessional...' Trudeau's Opponent Fires Salvos At Him Over Row With India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Canada's Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has opened salvos at the Canadian PM. Trudeau’s political rival has stated that he has made himself a "laughing stock" in India. This comes after Trudeau gave a sequence of unwelcomed remarks on India.
Follow Us

All Videos

ISRO makes big plan for manned missions
play icon4:6
ISRO makes big plan for manned missions
Hamas makes huge claim amid conflict with Israel
play icon5:41
Hamas makes huge claim amid conflict with Israel
Israel Palestine Conflict death toll crosses 6000 mark
play icon11:22
Israel Palestine Conflict death toll crosses 6000 mark
Martyr Lakshman's mother starts weeping seeing her dead son
play icon1:46
Martyr Lakshman's mother starts weeping seeing her dead son
Samajwadi Party Workers offers big gift to Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday
play icon6:25
Samajwadi Party Workers offers big gift to Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday

Trending Videos

ISRO makes big plan for manned missions
play icon4:6
ISRO makes big plan for manned missions
Hamas makes huge claim amid conflict with Israel
play icon5:41
Hamas makes huge claim amid conflict with Israel
Israel Palestine Conflict death toll crosses 6000 mark
play icon11:22
Israel Palestine Conflict death toll crosses 6000 mark
Martyr Lakshman's mother starts weeping seeing her dead son
play icon1:46
Martyr Lakshman's mother starts weeping seeing her dead son
Samajwadi Party Workers offers big gift to Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday
play icon6:25
Samajwadi Party Workers offers big gift to Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday