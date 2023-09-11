trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660846
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Life Is Finished Here": How Deadly Morocco Earthquake Destroyed A Village

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Morocco is in a race against time to save its citizens trapped under the rubble that became of the building which collapsed after Friday's devastating earthquake. The emergency services have been battling to ensure disaster relief response in remote areas as connectivity became difficult due to roads blocked by the rubble of fallen buildings and rocks in the mountainous areas.
Follow Us

All Videos

Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
play icon11:23
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
play icon1:21
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
play icon2:53
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
Accused Husband arrested in Noida Woman Lawyer Murder Case
play icon0:54
Accused Husband arrested in Noida Woman Lawyer Murder Case
PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on 14th September
play icon0:50
PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on 14th September

Trending Videos

Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
play icon11:23
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
play icon1:21
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
play icon2:53
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
Accused Husband arrested in Noida Woman Lawyer Murder Case
play icon0:54
Accused Husband arrested in Noida Woman Lawyer Murder Case
PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on 14th September
play icon0:50
PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on 14th September