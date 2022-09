Liz Truss becomes UK's new Prime Minister

The new Prime Minister of Britain was announced today. 46-year-old Liz Truss has been elected Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak defeated Liz Truss in all five rounds of voting for Conservative Party MPs in Britain.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 07:46 PM IST

