Major action of Pakistan Army, Core Commander of Lahore removed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Pakistan army has taken a big action. Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Salman has been removed. At the same time, a new lieutenant general is also being appointed.

