Malayan Sun Bear or 'Human In Disguise'?, China Zoo Trolled For Displaying Fake Bear | Hangzhou Zoo

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
A zoo in China has denied that its bears were actually people dressed in costumes after photos and videos of a bear standing on its hind legs in a human-like stance went viral.

