Maldives conflict with India can lead to a huge loss

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Dispute between India and Maldives is increasing rapidly. Amidst the growing controversy, Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu has suddenly reached China. Many questions are being raised regarding the visit of Mohammad Muizzu. Actually, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone on a visit to Lakshadweep. When PM Modi shared some pictures regarding the visit, some ministers of Maldives got angry and made indecent remarks against PM Modi. Strict action has been taken against the ministers for spewing venom against India.

