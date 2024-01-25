trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713709
Maldives stuck on Chinese Conspiracy?

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Maldives is now completely trapped in China's trap. And now whatever Xi Jinping will say. Mohammad Moizzu will follow Jinping orders now. Mohammad Moizzu is going to do one more thing by handing over its maritime border to China. China's spy ship Jiang Yong Hong 3 is about to arrive in Maldives. China's spy ship will reach the capital Male in early February.

