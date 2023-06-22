Meet Sakshi Kochhar, India's ‘Youngest Pilot’ To Obtain Commercial Pilot License

NewsVideos
At the age of 18, Sakshi Kochhar has proved that the sky has no limit. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Sakshi has become the youngest pilot to obtain a commercial pilot license in India. Kochhar, who was born in Parwanoo, pursued her interest in flying planes after finishing Class 10. She was fascinated by the aviation industry since she was ten years old.

