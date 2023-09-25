trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667068
Mexican Police Cuff Crooked 'Demon Doll' Chucky For Wielding Knife, Demanding Money

Sep 25, 2023
In what seems to be straight out of a horror movie. Mexican authorities apprehended a sinister Chucky 'demon doll'. The doll was arrested not for playing games but for wielding a knife and allegedly demanding money from people.
