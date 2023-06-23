NewsVideos
Mukesh Ambani, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai invited at State dinner for PM Modi

Jun 23, 2023
US President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official State dinner at the White House on Thursday along with over 380 prominent guests featuring titans of business, fashion, entertainment like designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Reliance industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani among others.

