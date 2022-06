Namaste India: Hong Kong's iconic restaurant Jumbo closes

Hong Kong's iconic restaurant Jumbo became a victim of Corona epidemic. Jumbo could not bear the brunt of the recession during Corona. Many Hollywood films were shot in Jumbo.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

Hong Kong's iconic restaurant Jumbo became a victim of Corona epidemic. Jumbo could not bear the brunt of the recession during Corona. Many Hollywood films were shot in Jumbo.