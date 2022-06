Namaste India: PM Modi will address the Indian community in Munich today

Prime Minister Modi has left for Germany. PM Modi will reach Germany to participate in the G-7 summit. The G-7 summit will begin from today in Schloss Elmau, Germany. This summit will last for 3 days. During this, PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi has left for Germany. PM Modi will reach Germany to participate in the G-7 summit. The G-7 summit will begin from today in Schloss Elmau, Germany. This summit will last for 3 days. During this, PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks.