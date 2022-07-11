Namaste India: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's whereabouts still unknown

Even after 2 days, there is no information about the whereabouts of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Meanwhile, the protesters are continuously demonstrating. So far, no statement has come from President Gotabaya, but there is a speculation that he might resign on July 13.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

