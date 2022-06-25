Namaste India: Suitcase piled up at Heathrow Airport in London
The famous London airport around the world is making headlines these days for different reasons. Actually a pile of suitcases was seen at Heathrow Airport. After which people told on social media that what was the reason behind this sight being seen at the airport.
