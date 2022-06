Namaste India: US President Joe Biden fell from his bicycle while cycling

US President Joe Biden fell while cycling in the state of Delaware. However, he did not suffer any injuries in this accident and is fine. After the accident, he said, 'I am fine'.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

