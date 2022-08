Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan threatens another war

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan threatens another war. Angered by this visit, China has started preparing for war. China has warned America not to play with fire. Watch the recent development on the Taiwan crisis so far.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 03:02 PM IST

