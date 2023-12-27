trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703249
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NIA Team reaches Israel Embassy situated in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Follow Us
NIA team has reached Israel Embassy. NIA has arrived to investigate Israel blast case. NIA will investigate the suspicious blast that took place yesterday. Further NSG forensic team has also reached at the incident location.

All Videos

Know why is I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Party is confused over Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony
Play Icon6:58
Know why is I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Party is confused over Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony
Malaika Arora Flaunts Sultry Style in Deep Neck Top, Shares Captivating New Reel
Play Icon0:22
Malaika Arora Flaunts Sultry Style in Deep Neck Top, Shares Captivating New Reel
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash
Play Icon1:18
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash
VIRAL VIDEO : King Cobra vs Dog: Intense Battle Unfolds Outside a House
Play Icon0:59
VIRAL VIDEO : King Cobra vs Dog: Intense Battle Unfolds Outside a House
Salman Khan Celebrates 58th Birthday, Cuts Cake with Niece Ayat Khan Amidst Family Gathering
Play Icon0:22
Salman Khan Celebrates 58th Birthday, Cuts Cake with Niece Ayat Khan Amidst Family Gathering

Trending Videos

Know why is I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Party is confused over Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony
play icon6:58
Know why is I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Party is confused over Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony
Malaika Arora Flaunts Sultry Style in Deep Neck Top, Shares Captivating New Reel
play icon0:22
Malaika Arora Flaunts Sultry Style in Deep Neck Top, Shares Captivating New Reel
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash
play icon1:18
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash
VIRAL VIDEO : King Cobra vs Dog: Intense Battle Unfolds Outside a House
play icon0:59
VIRAL VIDEO : King Cobra vs Dog: Intense Battle Unfolds Outside a House
Salman Khan Celebrates 58th Birthday, Cuts Cake with Niece Ayat Khan Amidst Family Gathering
play icon0:22
Salman Khan Celebrates 58th Birthday, Cuts Cake with Niece Ayat Khan Amidst Family Gathering
Zee News,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,zee news tv live,Israel embassy explosion,Israel Embassy Explosion investigation,investigation in Israel Embassy Explosion,NIA,NSG,