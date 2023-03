videoDetails

Nigeria Accident: Fierce collision between train and bus in Lagos, 6 killed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

A terrible road accident took place in Nigeria. The incident took place due to a fierce collision between a train and a bus in the Lagos area of ​​Nigeria. 7 have died in this accident and many people have been seriously injured.