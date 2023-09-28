trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668143
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Nobody interested…" An Indian-American Businessman Discusses Khalistani Extremism

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Speaking on Khalistani extremism, Indian-American Businessman Sant Singh Chatwal on September 27 said that nobody is interested in Khalistan. He further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership.
Follow Us

All Videos

On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Prayers In Delhi
play icon1:48
On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Prayers In Delhi
Gangster Sukha's gang exposed! Names of 17 operatives surfaced
play icon8:6
Gangster Sukha's gang exposed! Names of 17 operatives surfaced
India Canada Tension: ISI prepared Khalistani Toolkit, took help from Pakistan Army
play icon1:40
India Canada Tension: ISI prepared Khalistani Toolkit, took help from Pakistan Army
Watch preparations ahead of Ganesh Visarjan
play icon4:36
Watch preparations ahead of Ganesh Visarjan
Russia conducts bombing once again in Donetsk!
play icon7:16
Russia conducts bombing once again in Donetsk!

Trending Videos

On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Prayers In Delhi
play icon1:48
On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Prayers In Delhi
Gangster Sukha's gang exposed! Names of 17 operatives surfaced
play icon8:6
Gangster Sukha's gang exposed! Names of 17 operatives surfaced
India Canada Tension: ISI prepared Khalistani Toolkit, took help from Pakistan Army
play icon1:40
India Canada Tension: ISI prepared Khalistani Toolkit, took help from Pakistan Army
Watch preparations ahead of Ganesh Visarjan
play icon4:36
Watch preparations ahead of Ganesh Visarjan
Russia conducts bombing once again in Donetsk!
play icon7:16
Russia conducts bombing once again in Donetsk!